Lemon Drizzle Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE CAKE Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray a 9-inch square metal baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and line the pan with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. In a small bowl, combine the superfine sugar with the lemon zest; rub the zest into the sugar until the sugar is slightly damp and aromatic.

Step 2 In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter at medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add the lemon sugar and beat until light and fluffy, 3 minutes more. Add the eggs one at time, beating well after each addition. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients just until incorporated.

Step 3 Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the cake is golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer the cake to a rack.

Step 4 MAKE THE DRIZZLE Whisk the granulated sugar with the lemon juice until the sugar has dissolved. Using a fork, poke 1-inch-deep holes all over the warm cake. Pour half of the lemon syrup over the cake and let it soak in for about 3 minutes, then pour the remaining syrup over the cake. Let cool for 30 minutes.

Step 5 Run a thin knife around the edge of the cake and invert it onto a work surface. Discard the parchment. Turn the cake right side up on the rack and let cool completely.