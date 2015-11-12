Lemon Curd Toasts with Coconut
© John Kernick
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 24
William Werner
December 2015

Olive oil and cocoa butter make this lemony curd extraordinarily creamy and luscious. Spread on baguette toasts, it becomes a fantastic dessert. Slideshow: More Lemon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 3 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest plus 2/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped cocoa butter (see Note)
  • Baguette toasts, for serving
  • Fresh blackberries and toasted coconut flakes or chips, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with 3/4 cup of the sugar until combined. In a small saucepan, warm the lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, cocoa butter and the remaining 3/4 cup of sugar over moderate heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle half of the lemon juice mixture into the eggs. Add the egg mixture to the saucepan and cook the curd over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened and a candy thermometer inserted in the curd registers 186°, about 12 minutes.

Step 2    

Strain the curd through a fine sieve into a blender. Puree until lightened, about 1 minute. Scrape into a bowl. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the curd and let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate until cold and set, about 2 hours.

Step 3    

Spread the lemon curd on the toasts and top with blackberries. Garnish with toasted coconut and serve.

Make Ahead

The lemon curd can be refrigerated for 1 week.

Notes

Solid cocoa butter is available at natural food shops, Whole Foods and amazon.com.

