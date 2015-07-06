This super tangy, creamy lemon curd is from star chef Andrew Zimmern. A note about ingredients: If you use supermarket ingredients, this recipe will be great, but if you use superb lemons (such as Meyer lemons or other farmers market varietals), then you are in for a special treat. Slideshow: More Lemon Recipes
In a large heatproof bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar, lemon zest and juice. Set the bowl over a medium saucepan of simmering water and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until thickened, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter, one piece at a time, until incorporated. Place a piece of plastic wrap on the surface of the curd and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.
