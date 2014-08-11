Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry with Mushrooms
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
April 2014

Perfect for a last-minute dinner, this easy stir-fry comes together in just 30 minutes. Plus: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 cup green peas
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt, or to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the onions and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2    

Add the chicken and stir occasionally for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms and peas and then continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes or until the chicken is lightly browned and cooked through.

Step 3    

Stir in the lemon juice, brown sugar and red pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper and serve warm.

Serve With

Steamed white rice.

