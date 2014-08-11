Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry with Mushrooms

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the onions and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.
Step 2
Add the chicken and stir occasionally for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms and peas and then continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes or until the chicken is lightly browned and cooked through.
Step 3
Stir in the lemon juice, brown sugar and red pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper and serve warm.
Serve With
Steamed white rice.
