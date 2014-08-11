Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry with Mushrooms

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the onions and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2 Add the chicken and stir occasionally for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms and peas and then continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes or until the chicken is lightly browned and cooked through.