Lemon Chicken and Kale Soup

Simple chicken soup becomes extra special with healthy kale and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
How to Make It
In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and garlic and cook until soft and translucent, 2 to 3 minutes.
Stir in chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil and then reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Stir in the kale and simmer for 5 minutes or until kale is tender.
Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with cheese and serve hot.
Author Name: Barbara Davis
Review Body: Tasty and a great use for extra kale. I made several modifications: More chicken, shredded, double the mustard and the worchestire, double the lemon and I added 1/2 cup of cooked white rice. (cook the rice separately so it doesnt soak up all the broth)
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-09-11