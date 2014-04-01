Lemon Chicken and Kale Soup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
November 2013

Simple chicken soup becomes extra special with healthy kale and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Slideshow: Healthy Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 5 cups chicken stock
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 cup cooked chicken, cubed or shredded
  • 1 bunch kale, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and garlic and cook until soft and translucent, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil and then reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Stir in the kale and simmer for 5 minutes or until kale is tender.

Step 3    

Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with cheese and serve hot.

