Lemon-Caper Aioli 

At Vic’s, Hillary Sterling’s New York City restaurant, she serves this aioli with oven-fried artichokes, but it’s great with crudités, roasted vegetables, or as a luxe swap for mayonnaise on sandwiches.
How to Make It
Step
Whisk together olive oil and canola oil in a bowl or glass. Combine eggs, capers, lemon zest, mustard (if using), and garlic in a food processor; process until well combined, about 30 seconds. With processor running, gradually drizzle in oil mixture, blending until thickened and creamy, about 30 seconds. Transfer mixture to a bowl; stir in lemon juice and salt. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 1 week.