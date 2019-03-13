Lemon-Caper Aioli 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 cups
Hillary Sterling
April 2019

At Vic’s, Hillary Sterling’s New York City restaurant, she serves this aioli with oven-fried artichokes, but it’s great with crudités, roasted vegetables, or as a luxe swap for mayonnaise on sandwiches.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup canola or grapeseed oil
  • 2 large pasteurized eggs 
  • 2 tablespoons medium salt-packed capers, rinsed 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest plus 4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon), divided 
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard (optional) 
  • 1 medium garlic clove, chopped (about 1 teaspoon) 
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step

Whisk together olive oil and canola oil in a bowl or glass. Combine eggs, capers, lemon zest, mustard (if using), and garlic in a food processor; process until well combined, about 30 seconds. With processor running, gradually drizzle in oil mixture, blending until thickened and creamy, about 30 seconds. Transfer mixture to a bowl; stir in lemon juice and salt. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 1 week.

