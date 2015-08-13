Lemon-Buttermilk Pudding
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Cheryl Day
September 2015

This creamy, tangy, brightly flavored pudding is from Cheryl Day of Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia. Slideshow: More Pudding Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 6 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest 
  • 1 cup unsweetened whipped cream
  • Fresh berries, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a heatproof medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar, cornstarch and salt until well blended.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, combine the heavy cream, buttermilk and vanilla and bring to a simmer. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle 1/4 cup of the hot cream mixture into the egg yolk mixture. Slowly whisk in the remaining cream mixture. Return the pudding  to the saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, whisking occasionally, until thickened, about 7 minutes. Scrape the pudding into a medium bowl and whisk in the lemon zest and lemon juice. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the  surface of the pudding and let cool to room temperature, about 45 minutes. Refrigerate until cold, about 3 hours.

Step 3    

Swirl the whipped cream into the pudding. Serve in bowls topped with berries.

Make Ahead

The pudding can be refrigerated for 3 days.

