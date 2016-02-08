Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Loaf Cake

Author Name: kmaybe

Review Body: Excellent. Blueberry season is at its peak, so I was looking for something bright and fresh tasting to do with my berries. Turned out moist, with lots of lemon flavor, and a background of coconut flavor too, from the oil. I followed the recipe except I used half whole-wheat flour, which added a nice grainy texture (and I like knowing that it's a bit healthier that way, too). I also did not have enough plain Greek yogurt, so I made up the difference (about 1/2 cup) with lemon Greek yogurt which I'm sure enhanced the lemon flavor. I might do that intentionally next time...and I will definitely make this again!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-07-13