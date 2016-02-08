Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Loaf Cake

This not-too-sweet cake gets its moist texture from tangy whole-milk yogurt and refined coconut oil, which has a mild and pleasant coconut flavor. Slideshow: Cake Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-4-inch metal loaf pan and line with parchment paper, allowing at least 2 inches of overhang on the 2 long sides.
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and 3/4 teaspoon of salt. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the 3/4 cup of coconut oil with the granulated sugar at medium speed until very smooth, about 1 minute. Beat in the eggs 1 at a time, then beat in the yogurt, lemon zest, vanilla and 1/4 cup of the lemon juice. Scrape down the side and bottom of the bowl, then beat in the dry ingredients in 3 additions until just incorporated. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the blueberries.
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and spread in an even layer. Bake for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let the cake cool completely, about 1 hour.
In a small bowl, whisk the confectioners’ sugar with the remaining 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Using the overhanging parchment paper, lift the cake out of the pan. Drizzle the glaze over the top and let stand until set, about 15 minutes. Cut into slices and serve.
Author Name: kmaybe
Review Body: Excellent. Blueberry season is at its peak, so I was looking for something bright and fresh tasting to do with my berries. Turned out moist, with lots of lemon flavor, and a background of coconut flavor too, from the oil. I followed the recipe except I used half whole-wheat flour, which added a nice grainy texture (and I like knowing that it's a bit healthier that way, too). I also did not have enough plain Greek yogurt, so I made up the difference (about 1/2 cup) with lemon Greek yogurt which I'm sure enhanced the lemon flavor. I might do that intentionally next time...and I will definitely make this again!
