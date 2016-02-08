Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Loaf Cake
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-by-4-inch loaf
Justin Chapple
March 2016

This not-too-sweet cake gets its moist texture from tangy whole-milk yogurt and refined coconut oil, which has a mild and pleasant coconut flavor.  Slideshow: Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup refined coconut oil, melted and cooled slightly, plus more for greasing
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/4 cups whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 3/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-4-inch metal loaf pan and line with parchment paper, allowing at least 2 inches of overhang on the 2 long sides.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and 3/4 teaspoon of salt. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the 3/4 cup of coconut oil with the granulated sugar at medium speed until very smooth, about 1 minute. Beat in the eggs 1 at a time, then beat in the yogurt, lemon zest, vanilla and 1/4 cup of the lemon juice. Scrape down the side and bottom of the bowl, then beat in the dry ingredients in  3 additions until just incorporated. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the blueberries. 

Step 3    

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and spread in an even layer. Bake for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let  the cake cool completely, about 1 hour.

Step 4    

In a small bowl, whisk the confectioners’ sugar with the remaining 2 tablespoons  of lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Using the overhanging parchment paper, lift the  cake out of the pan. Drizzle the glaze over the top and let stand until set, about  15 minutes. Cut into slices and serve.

Make Ahead

The cake can be kept in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

