Lemon-Basil Guacamole
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Emily Farris
November 2013

Traditional Mexican guacamole gets an Italian twist with the addition of freshly squeezed lemon and sweet basil leaves. Slideshow: Great Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe Hass avocados
  • 1/4 cup finely diced white onion
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup fresh chopped sweet basil

How to Make It

Step

Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the onion, lemon juice, red chili flakes, salt and basil. Serve with tortilla chips.

Make Ahead

Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up