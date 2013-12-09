Lemon-Basil Guacamole

Traditional Mexican guacamole gets an Italian twist with the addition of freshly squeezed lemon and sweet basil leaves. Slideshow: Great Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the onion, lemon juice, red chili flakes, salt and basil. Serve with tortilla chips.
Make Ahead
Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.
