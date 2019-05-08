Lemon-and-Lavender Gin Fizz
Leopold’s Summer Gin brings a smooth, floral flavor to this botanical cocktail with notes of cucumber, sage, lemon, and lavender. Be sure to use food-safe rose petals, not ones treated with pesticides or insecticides, for garnish.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) citrusy-herbal gin (such as Leopold’s Summer Gin)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 tablespoon simple syrup
  • 1 dash Scrappy’s Lavender Bitters
  • Ice cubes
  • 2 tablespoons club soda
  • 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
  • Lemon wheels, dried juniper berries, and fresh red rose petals

How to Make It

Step

Combine gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and lavender bitters in a Boston cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice cubes. Cover and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a cognac snifter glass filled with ice cubes. Top with club soda and Peychaud’s bitters. Garnish with lemon wheels, juniper berries, and rose petals.

