Lemon-and-Lavender Gin Fizz

Victor Protasio
Leopold’s Summer Gin brings a smooth, floral flavor to this botanical cocktail with notes of cucumber, sage, lemon, and lavender. Be sure to use food-safe rose petals, not ones treated with pesticides or insecticides, for garnish.
How to Make It
Step
Combine gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and lavender bitters in a Boston cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice cubes. Cover and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a cognac snifter glass filled with ice cubes. Top with club soda and Peychaud’s bitters. Garnish with lemon wheels, juniper berries, and rose petals.