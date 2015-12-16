Lemon-and-Dill Chicken Pasta
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
March 2014

This fast, easy and light chicken pasta dish has lots of bright lemon flavor.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 6-ounce chicken breast
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 6 ounces fettuccine
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1/4 teaspoon chile flakes 
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped, plus more for garnish 
  • Lemon slices, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken breast with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with a fork.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions.

Step 3    

In a large frying pan, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until it starts to brown. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the white wine, scraping the pan to remove any browned bits. Add the pasta and the chicken, chili flakes and lemon to the pan and toss well to coat.

Step 4    

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the Greek yogurt, heavy cream and dill. Serve with lemon slices and extra dill on top.

