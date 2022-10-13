Ingredients Condiments Meat Sauces Gravy Leftover Turkey Broth Be the first to rate & review! This simple Leftover Turkey Broth recipe from Justin Chapple provides a simple method to making broth from scratch using your leftover roasted turkey carcass. By Justin Chapple Justin Chapple Facebook Instagram Twitter Title: Culinary Director at Large, Food & WineLocation:New YorkExpertise: recipe development, cookbook writing.Experience: Originally from California, Justin Chapple studied classic culinary arts at the French Culinary Institute in New York City. After working as a line cook, Justin helped to produce the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen before joining the magazine's recipe test kitchen. He then moved into the role of culinary director-at-large and continues to host "Mad Genius Tips." Justin's first cookbook, Mad Genius Tips, is filled with expert hacks and delicious recipes from the video series. His second book, Just Cook It!, features built-to-be-easy recipes inspired by his California upbringing and his work as a professional recipe developer. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images Active Time: 55 mins Total Time: 4 hrs 25 mins This is the perfect broth to get the most out of your Thanksgiving turkey carcass. Alongside classic aromatics like onion and garlic, two small chiles de árbol add mild piquancy to this rich infusion. Leave those onions, garlic, and carrots unpeeled — their skins deepen the flavor, color, and texture of the broth and simplify prep. Ingredients 1 roasted turkey carcass (from 1 [12- to 14-pound] roasted whole turkey) 2 medium-size yellow onions (about 11 ounces each) (unpeeled), halved 2 small (2-ounce) carrots (unpeeled) 2 celery stalks (about 3 ounces) 2 small garlic heads, halved 1 small (1-ounce) bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley 1 small (1/4-ounce) bunch fresh thyme 2 small dried chiles de árbol 2 fresh or dried bay leaves 1 tablespoon black peppercorns 6 quarts water Directions Combine turkey carcass, onions, carrots, celery stalks, garlic heads, parsley, thyme, chiles, bay leaves, and peppercorns in a large stockpot; add 6 quarts water. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, skimming fat from top of liquid occasionally, until stock is golden and very flavorful, about 2 hours and 30 minutes. Carefully pour broth through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large heatproof bowl; discard solids. Divide broth evenly among 4 (1-quart) airtight containers. Let cool completely, uncovered, about 1 hour. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make Ahead Refrigerate broth up to 1 week or freeze up to 6 months. Rate it Print