Leftover Roast Turkey and Chinese Egg Noodle Soup

With China being right next door to Vietnam, there are many Sino-Viet dishes that have worked their way into the Vietnamese repertoire and become favorites. Satisfying roast duck–egg noodle soup, called mi vit tiem (“mee veet team”) in Vietnamese, is one of them. It’s super popular in Saigon (my birthplace, aka Ho Chi Minh City), but it’s also time-consuming to make from scratch (you have to roast a duck).
To work the hearty noodle soup into my regular rotation, I developed an easygoing roast chicken iteration for my book, Vietnamese Food Any Day. All the ingredients come from the regular supermarket.
Then I got to thinking about leftover Thanksgiving turkey and came up with this recipe, which uses an Instant Pot for the broth to extract maximum flavor fast. People often make turkey soup with the holiday bird’s uneaten parts and bits, so why not cook up an Asian noodle soup?
The trick is to help the American Thanksgiving turkey take a turn toward the East. It’s achievable with a hefty amount of ginger and aromatics like star anise and Chinese five spice, plus soy sauce and sesame oil. Chinese rock sugar typically adds a slight sweet roundness to the broth to create an umami-rich finish, but I’ve found that Fuji apple can achieve that result, too.
Dried shiitake mushrooms lend savory, earthy depth. Thin, delicate ones from the regular supermarket soften in about 15 minutes. (If you use fancy, thick mushrooms from an Asian market, expect a longer soaking time.) When dried mushrooms are unavailable, use fresh shiitake or cremini mushroom, and add ¾ cup water to the Instant Pot before cooking.
For the turkey parts, simply use the backbone, add a wing or two and maybe the neck and gizzard if they’re available. You can combine raw and roasted parts, if you like. This is a great recipe for whether you’re roasting a traditional whole bird, using a spatchcocked (butterflied) turkey, or the separate parts.
Once the broth is done, you can hold it in the fridge for days. Over the post-Thanksgiving weekend, serve up bowls of roast turkey–egg noodle soup, which I’d call mi ga tay (“mee ga tey”), which literally means egg noodle soup with Western chicken.
How to Make It
Make the pickled carrot and jalapeño: Stir together all ingredients in small bowl. If the vegetables are not just covered by liquid, add extra vinegar and water in a 1:1 ratio with an extra pinch of salt and an extra pinch of sugar. Let stand at room temperature at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.
Make the broth: Depending on the size of the turkey parts, break them up into pieces that will fit into a 6-quart programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Quickly spray or rinse off impurities from the roasted pieces, especially in the backbone wells. Put all turkey parts in cooker, and add onion, apple, ginger, salt, star anise, and 9 cups water. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select high pressure for 40 minutes. (It will take 15 to 20 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) Let the pressure release naturally for 20 minutes. Remove lid from cooker. (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.)
Meanwhile, place mushrooms in a medium bowl; add 1 cup boiling water, and let soak until mushrooms are softened, about 15 minutes. Drain in a fine wire-mesh strainer set over a small bowl; reserve soaking liquid. Trim shiitake stems if they are big, then quarter caps. Put trimmed mushrooms in a 4-quart saucepan, and add reserved soaking liquid.
Using tongs, remove turkey parts from cooker. Pick turkey meat for serving, if you like, or save for another use.
Position a fine wire-mesh strainer over saucepan with shiitake mushrooms; line strainer with muslin or cheesecloth for a super-clear broth. Pourbroth throughlined strainer; discard solids. Using a ladle, skim fat from top of broth; discard. (You will have about 9 cupsbroth.) Stir in Chinese five spice and soy sauce. Bring stock mixture to a simmer over medium.
Make the soup: While broth comes to a simmer, divide noodles among 6soup bowls. Arrange roastturkey meatevenly on noodles in a single layer. (If the noodles and chicken are cold, reheat them in the microwave.) Top evenly with scallions and cilantro.
Add bok choy to simmering broth, and cook, stirring constantly, until bok choy leaves are bright green and stalks are crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Stir in salt, adding more to taste, 1/4 teaspoon at a time. Divide broth and vegetables among bowls. Drizzle with sesame oil or chile oil, and sprinkle with pepper. Serve with pickled carrot and jalapeño along with the pickling liquid for bright flavor.