Left Over Chicken Soup
Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Marcus Samuelsson

This Leftover Chicken Soup from Marcus Samuelsson uses the whole bird, from bones to livers, to make a nearly no-waste dinner. First, Samuelsson makes the stock from charred aromatics and chicken bones. Then, he sears the livers and shreds the chicken for the soup. Feel free to substitute store-bought stock and upgrade it by simmering with charred vegetables. Printed with permission from Chef Marcus Samuelsson Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

BROTH:

  • Two whole chicken carcasses, roughly chopped (from 4-pound chickens)
  • 4 large white onions, quartered
  • 8 ounces fresh ginger, peeled
  • 3 ounces fish sauce
  • 2 pods star anise
  • 1 stalk lemongrass
  • 12 cups water

EGG RIBBON:

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon mirin
  • 2 teaspoons chopped chives

SOUP:

  • 4 ounces rice noodles, cooked
  • 6 ounces shredded chicken
  • 4 cups chicken broth (see above)
  • 2 Egg ribbons (see above)
  • 4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, julienned
  • 2 ounces scallion, sliced
  • 1 ounce bean sprouts
  • 1 head baby Bok choy, quartered lengthwise 
  • 2 ounces Napa cabbage
  • 2 pieces crispy chicken skin

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the broth Place the bones in a large stockpot and cover with water; bring to a boil to remove any impurities from the bones. Once the bones have been washed, remove from boiling water. In a separate stockpot, add the chicken bones, ginger, star anise and water. Meanwhile, on a grill or in a cast iron pan, char the white onions and ginger then add them to the stockpot. Allow the broth to simmer for 2 hours. Once the broth is fortified, strain and reserve 4 cups to serve 2 people.

Step 2    

Make the Egg Ribbons In a small bowl, whisk the eggs with the soy and mirin. Brush a 10-inch nonstick skillet with oil. Add the egg mixture and swirl the skillet evenly to coat. Cook over moderate heat until the egg is almost set, about 1 minute. Using a spatula, roll up the omelet. Transfer the rolled omelet to a work surface and thinly slice into ribbons.

Step 3    

Divide the reserved 4 cups of broth into 2 large bowls, then add the chicken and noodles and garnish with the egg ribbons, Shiitakes, scallions, sprouts, bok choy, and cabbage. Finish with a sprinkle of scallions and crispy chicken skin.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up