Left Over Chicken Soup

Step 1

Make the broth Place the bones in a large stockpot and cover with water; bring to a boil to remove any impurities from the bones. Once the bones have been washed, remove from boiling water. In a separate stockpot, add the chicken bones, ginger, star anise and water. Meanwhile, on a grill or in a cast iron pan, char the white onions and ginger then add them to the stockpot. Allow the broth to simmer for 2 hours. Once the broth is fortified, strain and reserve 4 cups to serve 2 people.