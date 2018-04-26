Left Over Chicken Soup

This Leftover Chicken Soup from Marcus Samuelsson uses the whole bird, from bones to livers, to make a nearly no-waste dinner. First, Samuelsson makes the stock from charred aromatics and chicken bones. Then, he sears the livers and shreds the chicken for the soup. Feel free to substitute store-bought stock and upgrade it by simmering with charred vegetables. Printed with permission from Chef Marcus Samuelsson Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Make the broth Place the bones in a large stockpot and cover with water; bring to a boil to remove any impurities from the bones. Once the bones have been washed, remove from boiling water. In a separate stockpot, add the chicken bones, ginger, star anise and water. Meanwhile, on a grill or in a cast iron pan, char the white onions and ginger then add them to the stockpot. Allow the broth to simmer for 2 hours. Once the broth is fortified, strain and reserve 4 cups to serve 2 people.
Make the Egg Ribbons In a small bowl, whisk the eggs with the soy and mirin. Brush a 10-inch nonstick skillet with oil. Add the egg mixture and swirl the skillet evenly to coat. Cook over moderate heat until the egg is almost set, about 1 minute. Using a spatula, roll up the omelet. Transfer the rolled omelet to a work surface and thinly slice into ribbons.
Divide the reserved 4 cups of broth into 2 large bowls, then add the chicken and noodles and garnish with the egg ribbons, Shiitakes, scallions, sprouts, bok choy, and cabbage. Finish with a sprinkle of scallions and crispy chicken skin.
