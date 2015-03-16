Leeks Vinaigrette with Soft-Boiled Eggs and Leek Ash

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the broiler and set a rack 6 inches from the heat. Cut 1 leek in half lengthwise. Separate the layers and arrange on a foil-lined baking sheet. Broil, turning occasionally, until burnt and crisp, 10 to 15 minutes; transfer the pieces to a plate as they char. Let cool, then crumble the pieces to make the leek ash.

Step 2 Meanwhile, tie the remaining leeks into 2 bundles of 4 with kitchen twine. Cook in a pot of unsalted boiling water until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool the leeks in a bowl of ice water. Discard the twine and pat the leeks dry. Cut into 1/2-inch rounds and blot dry.

Step 3 In a large bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, 2 tablespoons each of the vinegar and orange juice and the orange zest. Add the leeks and turn to coat; season with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Cook the eggs in boiling water for 6 minutes, then transfer them to a bowl of ice water to cool, about 3 minutes. Peel the eggs and carefully separate the whites from the runny yolks. Chop the egg whites and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in the shallot, mint and 1 teaspoon of the vinegar and season with salt and pepper.

Step 5 In a small bowl, combine the egg yolks with 1 tablespoon of the oil and the remaining 2 tablespoons of orange juice. Season with salt and whisk until smooth. Strain into a small bowl. In another bowl, combine both of the mustards with 2 tablespoons of the oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon of vinegar; season with salt and pepper.

Step 6 In a blender, puree the parsley with the remaining 1/4 cup of oil until smooth.