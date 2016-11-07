Leeks Vinaigrette  
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Daniel Rose
December 2016

Le Coucou chef Daniel Rose updates the classic French leeks vinaigrette with fresh lime juice and honey. Slideshow: More Leeks Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 baby leeks, white and light green parts only 
  • 12 medium leeks, white parts only  
  • 1/4 cup blanched hazelnuts  
  • 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots  
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 
  • 2 tablespoons honey 
  • 1/4 cup canola oil  
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the leeks until tender, about 12 minutes for the baby leeks and 25 minutes for the medium leeks. Drain, then transfer to the ice bath to cool, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain  well. Cut the baby leeks crosswise into 3-inch pieces and halve the medium leeks lengthwise; drain well on paper towels. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and toast for 5 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop. 

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar, shallots, lime juice and honey. Slowly whisk in both oils. Season the vinaigrette with  salt and pepper. 

Step 4    

Arrange the leeks on plates and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with three-quarters of the vinaigrette and sprinkle the hazelnuts and parsley on top. Serve with the remaining vinaigrette. 

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up