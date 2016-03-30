Leeks in Riesling Butter with Cheese Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet of salted boiling water, blanch the leeks just until fork-tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to an ice bath to cool; drain well and pat dry. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a saucepan, bring the wine to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat until reduced by half, 10 minutes. Off the heat, whisk in the butter, a few cubes at a time, until smooth. Season with salt.

Step 3 In another small saucepan, bring the milk to a boil. Add the cheese, cover and let stand off the heat for 3 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a blender and puree until smooth. Season with salt. Keep warm.