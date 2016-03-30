Leeks in Riesling Butter with Cheese Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Isaac McHale
May 2016

These outstanding leeks from Isaac McHale at London's The Clove Club are bathed in Riesling butter and served with a light cheese sauce. Slideshow: More Leek Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 medium leeks, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise
  • 1 cup dry Riesling wine
  • 2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 1/2 pound sharp cheddar cheese, preferably Montgomery's, grated (2 cups)
  • 1 cup chopped watercress leaves and small sprigs
  • Sliced pickled onions, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet of salted boiling water, blanch the leeks just until fork-tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to an ice bath to cool; drain well and pat dry. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a saucepan, bring the wine to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat until reduced by half, 10 minutes. Off the heat, whisk in the butter, a few cubes at a time, until smooth. Season with salt.

Step 3    

In another small saucepan, bring the milk to a boil. Add the cheese, cover and let stand off the heat for 3 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a blender and puree until smooth. Season with salt. Keep warm.

Step 4    

Return the leeks to the skillet and pour the Riesling butter over. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring, just until warmed through, 2 minutes. Spoon a little cheese sauce onto each of 4 plates. Top with the leeks and spoon some Riesling butter on top. Garnish with the watercress and pickled onions and serve.

