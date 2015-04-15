Leek-and-Scallion Fry Breads

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt. Make a well in the center of the flour and pour in the water. Using a fork, mix the water into the flour until a stiff, shaggy dough starts to come together. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and knead until smooth, about 10 minutes. Wrap the dough in plastic and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, on a large baking sheet, toss the leeks with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, stirring once or twice, until lightly charred and tender. Let cool, then toss the leeks with the scallions and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 In a food processor, puree the cilantro with the walnuts, lime juice, honey and garlic until smooth. Generously season the sauce with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Cut the dough into 6 pieces and roll into balls. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the balls to 6-inch rounds, a scant 1/8 inch thick. Spoon 2 packed tablespoons of the leek-scallion filling on half of each round. Brush the edges with water, then fold the dough over to form half-moons. Flatten the breads to press out the air and pinch the edges to seal.