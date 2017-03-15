Leek and Potato Soup

Ludo Lefebvre doesn’t automatically reach for the chicken stock when making this velvety leek soup. Water is optimal for clean, vegetable-focused taste; stock adds its own poultry-rich flavor, color and richness. Slideshow: More Leeks Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, combine the leeks and potatoes with 6 cups of the water. Bring to a boil, season with salt and simmer over moderately low heat, partially covered, until the potatoes are tender, 20 to 30 minutes. In a blender, puree the soup in batches until very smooth. Return it to the pan and, if needed, add up to 1 cup of water to loosen. Add the cream and season with salt. Warm over moderate heat until heated through. Ladle into bowls and serve.
Make Ahead
