Leek and Potato Soup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Ludovic Lefebvre

Ludo Lefebvre doesn’t automatically reach for the chicken stock when making this velvety leek soup. Water is optimal for clean, vegetable-focused taste; stock adds its own poultry-rich flavor, color and richness. Slideshow: More Leeks Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups thinly sliced leeks, white and light green parts only
  • 5 cups diced peeled russet potatoes
  • 6 or 7 cups water or chicken stock
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream or crème fraîche

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, combine the leeks and potatoes with 6 cups of the water. Bring to a boil, season with salt and simmer over moderately low heat, partially covered, until the potatoes are tender, 20 to 30 minutes. In a blender, puree the soup in batches until very smooth. Return it to the pan and, if needed, add up to 1 cup of water to loosen. Add the cream and season with salt. Warm over moderate heat until heated through. Ladle into bowls and serve.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up