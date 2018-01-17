Le Grand (Saffron) Aïoli
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Food & Wine
February 2018

Embrace the start of spring with this poached vegetable and shrimp spread. Garlicky aïoli infused with saffron provides a pop of flavor and color as a delicious dip for those crisp-tender veggies and succulent bites of shrimp. Make everything a day ahead, and serve this dish as a beautiful weekend brunch. Slideshow: More Aioli Recipes

Ingredients

AÏOLI :

  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice 
  • 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads 
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided  
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 
  • 3 large egg yolks 
  • 1 1/3 cups canola oil 
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

VEGETABLES AND SHRIMP :

  • 6 quarts water 
  • 1/4 cup kosher salt, divided 
  • 1 1/2 pounds multicolored fingerling potatoes 
  • 2 bunches jumbo asparagus 
  • 1/2 pound haricots verts, trimmed 
  • 1 cup dry white wine 
  • 2 pounds shell-on raw large shrimp 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground piment d’Espelette 
  • 8 ounces breakfast radishes 
  • 2 fennel bulbs, trimmed and cut into wedges 
  • 12 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the aïoli: Combine lemon juice and saffron in a small bowl. Let stand 15 minutes. Using flat side of a knife, mash garlic to a paste with 1/2 teaspoon salt on a cutting board. Place lemon juice mixture, garlic paste, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, Dijon, and egg yolks in the bowl of a food processor. With machine running, slowly drizzle canola oil and olive oil, alternating with splashes of cold water, into food processor until all oil is added. Spoon aïoli into a bowl and chill until ready to serve. 

Step 2    

Make the vegetables and shrimp: In a large pot, bring 6 quarts of water, 2 tablespoons salt, and potatoes to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Remove potatoes with a mesh skimmer and cool on a baking sheet. 

Step 3    

Increase heat to high and add remaining 2 tablespoons salt. When water is rapidly boiling, add asparagus and haricots verts, and cook until bright green and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Remove with a mesh skimmer to a bowl of ice water. Let stand until cool; drain.  

Step 4    

Add wine to water in pot and return to a boil. Add shrimp and cook until just opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove with a mesh skimmer and rinse shrimp under cold water. 

Step 5    

To serve, halve potatoes lengthwise. Peel shrimp, leaving tail intact. Place bowl of aïoli in center of a platter and sprinkle with piment d’Espelette. Arrange potatoes, asparagus, haricots verts, shrimp, radishes, fennel wedges, and eggs around aïoli. 

Make Ahead

Aïoli, vegetables, and shrimp may be prepared 1 day ahead and chilled. 

