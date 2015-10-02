Layered Parsnip Cake with Candied Kumquats

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Candied Kumquat In a small to medium saucepan, combine honey with water, vanilla seeds and pod and bring to a gentle boil. Add kumquats, lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Let cool and keep the kumquats in the syrup. Refrigerate if not using the same day.

Step 2 Make the Frosting Refrigerate the can of full-fat coconut milk overnight. The fat and water will separate, and the fat will accumulate on top. Carefully scoop it out and combine with the rest of the ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Beat with a hand mixer until well-combined and fluffy. Keep refrigerated while baking the cake.

Step 3 Make the Cake Preheat oven to 350°. Bring almond milk to a boil and mix it with ground chia in a large mixing bowl. Let the mixture sit for about 5 minutes. Combine all the flours, baking powder and soda, salt and spices in a mixing bowl. Set aside.

Step 4 Add sugar to the milk-chia mixture and mix using a hand mixer. Add olive oil and vanilla extract, then orange zest and juice. Combine thoroughly with the hand mixer.

Step 5 Add dry ingredients, mixing them in with the mixer. Fold in the parsnips and walnuts.

Step 6 Prepare a 6-inch cake pan or a spring form. If using a cake pan, cover with parchment paper. If using a spring form, generously grease with olive or coconut oil.

Step 7 Spoon 1/3 of the batter at a time into the pan/form and bake for 35-40 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Repeat with the remaining batter. You can also bake two 8-inch cakes if you don’t have a 6-inch pan or even bake all the batter at once like a thick cake (you may need to increase the baking time in this case) and then cut the cake into layers horizontally. Make sure that the cakes are completely cool before cutting or frosting them.