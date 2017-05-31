Layered Blackberry-and-Turmeric Lemonade 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, bring 1/3 cup of the sugar and 1/3 cup of water to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the simple syrup into a heatproof 1-quart jar and refrigerate until cold, about 30 minutes. Add the lemon juice, turmeric and 1 cup of water. Cover and shake to combine.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, gently simmer the blackberries with the remaining 1/3 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of water for 10 minutes, pressing on the berries with the back of a spoon to break them up. Strain the blackberry syrup through a fine sieve set over a small pitcher or measuring cup. Cover and refrigerate until cold, about 30 minutes.