Layered Blackberry-and-Turmeric Lemonade 
Charles Masters
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 drinks
Julia Momose
July 2017

This spritzy, summery drink from Julia Momose, bar manager of Oriole in Chicago, is a showstopper with it’s distinct pink and yellow layers. It’s also incredibly versatile: Swap in raspberries or strawberries for the blackberries, double the recipe for a crowd, or serve the homemade soda and the turmeric-spiked lemonade on their own. Slideshow: More Lemonade Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup sugar 
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon  juice, plus lemon wheels for garnish 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 cup blackberries (4 ounces) 
  • Ice 
  • 12 ounces seltzer 
  • Thai basil sprigs  with flowers,  for garnish (optional) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, bring  1/3 cup of the sugar and 1/3 cup of water to a boil, stirring to  dissolve the sugar. Pour the simple syrup into a heatproof 1-quart jar and refrigerate until cold, about 30 minutes. Add the lemon juice, turmeric and  1 cup of water. Cover and shake to combine.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, gently simmer the  blackberries with the remaining  1/3 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of water for 10 minutes, pressing on the berries with the back  of a spoon to break them up. Strain the blackberry syrup through a fine sieve set over  a small pitcher or measuring  cup. Cover and refrigerate  until cold, about 30 minutes.  

Step 3    

To serve, fill 4 collins glasses with ice. Shake the turmeric lemonade once more and divide among the glasses. Whisk the seltzer into the blackberry syrup and pour over the lemonade. Do not mix. Garnish with lemon wheels and Thai basil, if desired; serve immediately. 

Make Ahead

The turmeric lemonade and the blackberry syrup can be refrigerated  separately for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up