Lavender Syrup
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1/2 CUP
Glenn Monk
February 2001

Plus: Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup organic dried lavender flowers
  • 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, cover the lavender flowers with 1/2 cup of the water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately high heat for 3 minutes. Cover, remove from the heat and let stand for 20 minutes. Strain and discard the flowers.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with the remaining 3 tablespoons of water and bring to a boil over moderate heat, stirring once or twice to dissolve the sugar. Continue to simmer the syrup, undisturbed, until it reaches 280° on a candy thermometer (soft ball stage), about 4 minutes. Slowly and carefully pour in the strained lavender water, stirring constantly over moderate heat until smooth. Let the lavender syrup cool to room temperature, transfer to a small pitcher and serve.

Make Ahead

The syrup can be refrigerated for 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Serve With

Creamy Vanilla Cheesecake with Lavender Syrup

