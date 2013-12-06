Lavender-Rose Honey

Use this infused honey to prepare Marcia Kiesel's Stuffed Baby Peppers with Yogurt and Floral Honey. More Dishes Made with Honey
How to Make It
Step
In a large glass jar, mix the honey with the rose petals and lavender flowers. Close the jar and let stand in a sunny window for 2 weeks, turning every few days. Warm the jar in a microwave or under hot water until the honey is runny. Strain the honey through a fine sieve into a clean jar. Discard the flowers. Store the honey in a cool, dark place for several months.
