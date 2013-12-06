Lavender-Rose Honey
Serves : Makes about 3 1/2 cups
Ingredients

  • 1 quart mild raw honey, such as wildflower
  • 3/4 cup dried organic rose petals
  • 1/2 cup dried lavender flowers

How to Make It

Step

In a large glass jar, mix the honey with the rose petals and lavender flowers. Close the jar and let stand in a sunny window for 2 weeks, turning every few days. Warm the jar in a microwave or under hot water until the honey is runny. Strain the honey through a fine sieve into a clean jar. Discard the flowers. Store the honey in a cool, dark place for several months.

