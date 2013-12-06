Lavender Martini
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Kathy Zimmerman

Cypress • Charleston, South Carolina General manager Kathy Zimmerman developed this fragrant combination of vanilla vodka and lavender "When you smell them together," she says, #34;it's like aromatherapy." Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces vanilla vodka
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce Lavender Syrup
  • 1 fresh lavender sprig

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, lemon juice and Lavender Syrup and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the lavender sprig.

