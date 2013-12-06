Lavender Lemonade Mimosa

Cafe Chloe, San Diego This fragrant lavender tea-based drink is popular during the café's daily afternoon tea service. For a nonalcoholic version, replace the Prosecco with chilled club soda. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pitcher two-thirds full with ice. Add the lemon juice and Lavender Tea Syrup. Stir briskly for 30 seconds to chill, then strain into 8 chilled flutes. Top each drink with 4 ounces of Prosecco.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5