Lavender-Honey Syrup
Yield
Serves : Makes about 8 ounces
Romée de Goriainoff

Use this syrup to make Lavandou. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons dried lavender
  • 1/2 ounce Angostura bitters
  • 4 ounces very hot water
  • 4 ounces honey

Put lavender on top of an inverted cocktail shaker. Add Angostura bitters to a small, clean spray bottle (available at drugstores). Spray the bitters over the lavender 6 times, simultaneously flaming the misted bitters with a lit match. Add the lavender to hot water and let steep for 15 minutes; strain into a small bowl and stir in honey. The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.

