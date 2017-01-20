Laughing Donut Holes

How to Make It

Step 1 Melt the lard in a skillet (frying pan) and set aside to cool.

Step 2 Sift the flour, baking powder, and baking soda (bicarbonate of soda) onto a pastry board or clean work surface. Make a well in the center and add the sugar, egg, lard, and 4 tablespoons cold water. Using your hands, gently bring the flour toward the center of the board and push down to form a dough. Using a scraper, gently fold the dough for 4–5 minutes, press down with your hands—do not knead the dough otherwise gluten will form and the right texture won’t be achieved.

Step 3 Cut the dough into strips and then into small pieces, each weighing about 1/4 ounce/ 7 grams Roll each piece into a small dough ball, dampen the balls with a little water, and roll them in the sesame seeds. Roll each dough ball again, using your fingers to press the sesame seeds firmly into the dough.

Step 4 Heat the oil in a wok or deep saucepan to 300°F/150°C, or until a cube of bread browns in 1 1/2 minutes. Put the dough balls, in batches, onto a spider strainer or a large slotted spoon and carefully lower the balls into the hot oil. Reduce the heat to 265°F/130°C and deep-fry for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally with chopsticks, or until the donuts have opened up. Increase the heat to 300°F/150°C, and cook for 1 minute, or until golden brown. Use a slotted spoon to carefully remove them and drain on paper towels. Repeat with the remaining dough balls.