Late-Summer Vegetable Enchilada Pie

“I always love looking for the overlap in ingredients between different cuisines,” says Modern Potluck author Kristin Donnelly. “For example, both Mexican food and Indian food rely on flavorful, warmly spiced sauces; vegetables and legumes; and they include flatbreads in most meals. As a nod to this overlap, I included curry powder in this otherwise straightforward enchilada pie-a saucy, lasagna-like American dish that pretends to be Mexican.” Slideshow: More Enchilada Recipes
How to Make It
In a large, deep skillet, toast the anchos over medium-high heat, turning frequently, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. When they’re cool enough to handle, stem the chiles and shake out the seeds, ripping the chiles if you have to. Transfer the chiles to a blender (or a cup that’s heat-safe if your blender jar is not) and cover with the boiling water; let stand until softened and cooled. Add the tomatoes and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
In the same skillet used to toast the anchos, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and jalapeños and cook until fragrant and softened, about 2 minutes. Add the curry powder and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the zucchini and cook, stirring, until tender but not mushy, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and beans and cook, mashing the beans slightly, until hot, about 2 minutes. Remove the filling from the heat and stir in the lime juice and 1/2 cup of the cilantro.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 9 × 13- inch baking dish.
Spread a thin layer of sauce in the bottom of the pan (about 1/2 cup). Arrange one-third of the tortillas in the baking dish, tearing them in half as necessary to create an even layer. Spoon half of the filling over the tortillas and top with one-third of the cheese. Top the cheese with another layer of tortillas, followed by half of the remaining sauce, the rest of the filling, and another one-third of the cheese. Finally, layer more tortillas, followed by the remaining sauce and the remaining cheese. Bake for about 30 minutes, until the filling is bubbling and the edges are starting to brown. Let cool for 10 minutes, and then serve.
Notes
Reprinted from Modern Potluck. Copyright © 2016 by Kristin Donnelly. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.
