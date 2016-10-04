Late-Summer Vegetable Enchilada Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE SAUCE: In a large, deep skillet, toast the anchos over medium-high heat, turning frequently, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. When they’re cool enough to handle, stem the chiles and shake out the seeds, ripping the chiles if you have to. Transfer the chiles to a blender (or a cup that’s heat-safe if your blender jar is not) and cover with the boiling water; let stand until softened and cooled. Add the tomatoes and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 MAKE THE FILLING AND ASSEMBLE THE PIE: In the same skillet used to toast the anchos, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and jalapeños and cook until fragrant and softened, about 2 minutes. Add the curry powder and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the zucchini and cook, stirring, until tender but not mushy, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and beans and cook, mashing the beans slightly, until hot, about 2 minutes. Remove the filling from the heat and stir in the lime juice and 1/2 cup of the cilantro.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 9 × 13- inch baking dish.