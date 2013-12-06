Late-Harvest Wine and Campari Cocktails
Francis Mallmann
June 2009

When he's grilling for pleasure on a hot summer night, Francis Mallmann invariably has a cool cocktail in his free hand. The extra-refreshing one here combines sweet wine and the bitter Italian aperitif Campari. Plus: F&W's Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 3 3/4 cups sweet late-harvest white wine, such as Riesling
  • 2 1/4 cups fresh orange juice
  • 1 cup Campari
  • Ice, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large pitcher, mix the white wine with the fresh orange juice and Campari. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Fill tall glasses with ice, pour the cocktail over the ice and serve.

