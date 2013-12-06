Late-Harvest Wine and Campari Cocktails

© John Kernick
When he's grilling for pleasure on a hot summer night, Francis Mallmann invariably has a cool cocktail in his free hand. The extra-refreshing one here combines sweet wine and the bitter Italian aperitif Campari. Plus: F&W's Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a large pitcher, mix the white wine with the fresh orange juice and Campari. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Fill tall glasses with ice, pour the cocktail over the ice and serve.
