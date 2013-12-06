Late Blossom
Serves : makes 1 drink
August 2012

Lantern • Chapel Hill, NC Almost everything at Lantern is housemade: Brother and sister chef-owners Andrea and Brendan Reusing cure the Chinese-style hams, while pastry chef April McGreger makes pistachio fortune cookies and orange-clove bathroom soap. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • 1/2 teaspoon orange-flower water
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces potato vodka
  • 1 1/4 ounces lychee nectar or juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Lillet Blanc
  • 1 fresh lychee, partially peeled

Rinse a chilled martini glass with the orange-flower water. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, lychee nectar and Lillet and shake well. Strain into the martini glass and garnish with the lychee.

