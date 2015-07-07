Last Song
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Pamela Wiznitzer

“While people often drink Irish whiskey as shots, its fruity flavor is great in shaken drinks and with citrus,” says bartender Pamela Wiznitzer. She mixes this wonderfully spiced cocktail with apricot liqueur and cinnamon. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 ounces blended Irish whiskey, preferably Tullamore Dew
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce apricot liqueur
  • 3/8 ounce honey
  • 3/8 ounce orgeat (almond-flavored syrup)
  • 3 dashes of tiki bitters
  • 2 pinches of ground cinnamon
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the whiskey, lemon juice, apricot liqueur, honey, orgeat, bitters and a pinch of cinnamon. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with another pinch of cinnamon.

