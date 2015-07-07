“While people often drink Irish whiskey as shots, its fruity flavor is great in shaken drinks and with citrus,” says bartender Pamela Wiznitzer. She mixes this wonderfully spiced cocktail with apricot liqueur and cinnamon.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the whiskey, lemon juice, apricot liqueur, honey, orgeat, bitters and a pinch of cinnamon. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with another pinch of cinnamon.
