© Lucas Allen
“My friends say that even though I’m not sad, I’m in love with the idea of being sad,” says bartender Colin O’Neill. “The Last Love Letter is a rich, sultry cocktail to sip while contemplating lost loves and forgotten promises.”
Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the rums, Rich Simple Syrup and both bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and add to the glass.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5