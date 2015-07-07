Last Love Letter
Colin O’Neill

“My friends say that even though I’m not sad, I’m in love with the idea of being sad,” says bartender Colin O’Neill. “The Last Love Letter is a rich, sultry cocktail to sip while contemplating lost loves and forgotten promises.”  Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce aged Demerara rum, preferably El Dorado 8-year
  • 1/2 ounce dark rum, such as Gosling’s
  • 1/2 ounce Jamaican amber rum, such as Appleton V/X
  • 1 teaspoon Rich Simple Syrup
  • 8 drops of tiki bitters
  • Dash of orange bitters
  • Ice, plus 1 large cube for serving
  • 1 orange twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the rums, Rich Simple Syrup and both bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube. Pinch the orange twist over  the drink and add to the glass.

