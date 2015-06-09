Last Broadcast

© Lucas Allen
L.A. mixologist Tina Ross has been tinkering with this drink for years. She makes the rendition here with the nicely bitter aperitif Cynar. “Each time I make a new version, people say, ‘Don’t change it!’—but I do and they love it.”
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the 2 strawberries. Add the port, gum syrup, Cynar and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice, shake well and fine-strain into a large chilled coupe. Top with the sparkling wine and absinthe and garnish with the strawberry slice.
Pineapple gum syrup, thickened pineapple-flavored simple syrup, is available from smallhandfoods.com.
