Last Broadcast
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Tina Ross

L.A. mixologist Tina Ross has been tinkering with this drink for years. She makes the rendition here with the nicely bitter aperitif Cynar. “Each time I make a new version, people say, ‘Don’t change it!’—but I do and they love it.” Slideshow: Aperitif Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 medium strawberries, sliced, plus 1 slice for garnish
  • 1 1/2 ounces tawny port
  • 3/4 ounce pineapple gum syrup (see Note)
  • 1/2 ounce Cynar (bitter artichoke aperitif)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Ice
  • 3/4 ounce chilled dry sparkling wine
  • 3 dashes of absinthe

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the 2 strawberries. Add the port, gum syrup, Cynar and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice, shake well and fine-strain into a large chilled coupe. Top with the sparkling wine and absinthe and garnish with the strawberry slice.

Notes

Pineapple gum syrup, thickened pineapple-flavored simple syrup, is available from smallhandfoods.com.

