Lasagna Bolognese

This bolognese sauce is great with just about any pasta, not just in lasagna. Slideshow: More Lasagna Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
In a large heavy pot cook the bacon over medium heat until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the onion, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occa-sionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the carrots and celery and cook until the celery is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the meatloaf mix and brown, breaking up the lumps with a spatula, about 6 minutes. Add the wine and boil until the wine is almost evaporated, about 3 minutes. Stir in the milk and bring to a boil. Stir in the tomato paste and tomatoes with their juice and boil until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.
In a 3-to 3 1/2-quart lasagna dish spread 1 cup of the sauce over the bottom. Place 3 lasagna noodles evenly over the sauce, leaving even space between the noodles. Top the noodle layer evenly with a layer of sauce, then place another 3 noodles on top. Spread an even layer of sauce over the noodles, then spread half the mozzarella over the noodles. Top with another layer of 3 noodles, then sauce, then the remaining 3 noodles and sauce. Spread the remaining mozzarella over top.
Cover the lasagna dish with aluminum foil and bake until the filling is bubbling, about 1 hour. Let the lasagna stand 10 minutes before serving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5