Lark Creek Lollies
Diana Sturgis
August 1997

Inspired by Bradley Ogden's lollipops. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Four 10-inch cinnamon sticks
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Evenly space four 10-inch cinnamon sticks on each of 2 lightly oiled cookie sheets. In a saucepan, combine 1/4 cup water, 2 cups sugar and 1 teaspoon vinegar and stir over moderately low heat until the sugar dissolves; wash down the crystals in the pan with a wet brush. Boil over moderate heat until the syrup is golden and reaches 320°, about 20 minutes. Cool the pan base in cold water for 10 seconds.

Step 2    

Working carefully, use a lightly oiled small ladle to pour 2 tablespoons of the caramel over the tip of each cinnamon stick. Let cool.

