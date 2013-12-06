Lapsang Souchong Chocolate Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 3 CUPS
Jeremiah Tower
December 2001

 Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon Lapsang souchong tea leaves
  • 3/4 pound bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step

Scald the cream in a medium saucepan. Remove from the heat and stir in the tea. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Strain the cream through a fine sieve set over a clean saucepan and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate and a pinch of salt. Whisk until the chocolate is smooth. Let cool slightly. The sauce should be thick but somewhat pourable.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be stored overnight at room temperature.

Serve With

Lemon Cornmeal Cakes with Lapsang Souchong Chocolate Sauce

