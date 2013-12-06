Lapsang Souchong Chocolate Sauce

How to Make It
Step
Scald the cream in a medium saucepan. Remove from the heat and stir in the tea. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Strain the cream through a fine sieve set over a clean saucepan and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate and a pinch of salt. Whisk until the chocolate is smooth. Let cool slightly. The sauce should be thick but somewhat pourable.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be stored overnight at room temperature.
