Lapsang Souchong Chocolate Sauce

Scald the cream in a medium saucepan. Remove from the heat and stir in the tea. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Strain the cream through a fine sieve set over a clean saucepan and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate and a pinch of salt. Whisk until the chocolate is smooth. Let cool slightly. The sauce should be thick but somewhat pourable.