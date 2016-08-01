Langoustines alla Busara

Venice-based blogger Skye McAlpine loves the delicate flavor of langoustines, but to her the real magic of the dish is the superflavorful tomato sauce in which they simmer. Be sure to have plenty of crusty bread on hand to soak up the sauce. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
In a large, deep skillet, heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until just beginning to brown, about 3 minutes. Stir in the breadcrumbs and cook until beginning to brown, about 1 minute
Add the langoustines to the skillet in a single layer. Pour the wine over them and cook until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and their juices, crushed red pepper and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the tail meat is opaque, 16 to 18 minutes. Discard the garlic clove. Stir in the parsley and drizzle with a little more olive oil. Serve the langoustines with lemon wedges and crusty bread.
Notes
If langoustines are unavailable, use 1 1/2 pounds of head-on unpeeled colossal shrimp. To prepare the shrimp, use scissors to make a cut through the shell from the base of the head to the tip of the tail and remove the intestinal veins. The shrimp will cook in about 10 minutes.
Suggested Pairing
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Darkmoon
Review Body: I had to look up what langoustines were. I ain't never seen them at the market. They are very small lobsters mostly known as the Norway lobster or scampi.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-10
Author Name: Margaux Chumley
Review Body: 10 minutes to cook shrimp? Only if you want overcooked shrimp.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-09
Author Name: immabannel
Review Body: OMG!! I'm drooling over this kind of dish. Can we make a sizzling one out of your recipe? I just love shrimp so much!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: Bart Davidson
Review Body: Very difficult to take this recipe seriously. After the langoustines are added to the skillet he is suggesting cooking them for 1 minute plus 16-18 minutes???? Not ever, unless you were using them to make stock and discarding them.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-09
Author Name: IchNaturally
Review Body: So delicious to look at.. I'm gonna buy some Langoustines if I can find them here in my place and I'll use your recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-26
Author Name: baklash84
Review Body: This is such a simple recipe but looks really delish. But I would prefer grilling it with butter and garlic.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-27
Author Name: VitaminMePlease
Review Body: Looks awesome! but can I use a regular vegetable oil instead of olive oil?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: Summer Tebbs
Review Body: I can't eat them. They keep looking at me!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-23