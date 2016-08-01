Langoustines alla Busara
Skye McAlpine
September 2016

Venice-based blogger Skye McAlpine loves the delicate flavor of langoustines, but to her the real magic of the dish is the superflavorful tomato sauce in which they simmer. Be sure to have plenty of crusty bread on hand to soak up the sauce. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 3 tablespoons plain dry breadcrumbs
  • 8 medium langoustines (about 2 pounds), rinsed and patted dry (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • One 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, drained and coarsely chopped, 1/4 cup of juices reserved
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • Lemon wedges and crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, deep skillet, heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until just beginning to brown, about 3 minutes. Stir in the breadcrumbs and cook until beginning to brown, about 1 minute

Step 2    

Add the langoustines to the skillet in a single layer. Pour the wine over them and cook until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and their juices, crushed red pepper and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the tail meat is opaque, 16 to 18 minutes. Discard the garlic clove. Stir in the parsley and drizzle with a little more olive oil. Serve the langoustines with lemon wedges and crusty bread.

Notes

If langoustines are unavailable, use 1 1/2 pounds of head-on unpeeled colossal shrimp. To prepare the shrimp, use scissors to make a cut through the shell from the base of the head to the tip of the tail and remove the intestinal veins. The shrimp will cook in about 10 minutes.

Suggested Pairing

Bold, citrusy white.

