Lamb Stifado

Season the meat all over with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in large heavy pot over moderately high heat until hot but not smoking. Brown the meat on all sides in 2 batches, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2

Add the wine to the pot, and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring and scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pot, until the wine is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and their juices, the rosemary, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, pearl onions and the browned lamb and any juices that have accumulated on the plate. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderately low, cover tightly, and cook until the lamb is fork-tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours.