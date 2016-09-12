Lamb Stew with Caramelized Leeks and Blenheim Apricots

Step 2

Season the lamb with salt and pepper and dust with flour; shake off the excess. Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in the casserole. Add half of the lamb and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned, about 5 minutes; transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon. Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and lamb. Return all of the lamb to the casserole and stir in the garlic, ginger and tomato paste. Cook, stirring, until the tomato paste is deep red, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and cook until almost evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add the leeks, broth, tomatoes, apricots and cinnamon stick and bring to a simmer, breaking up the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the lamb is tender, about 2 hours.