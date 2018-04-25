Learn how to make Ludo Lefebvre's easy lamb stew. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes
How to Make It
In a large wide heavy-bottomed pot (like a large Dutch oven), heat the oil over medium-high heat (2 to 3 min) and sauté the onions, carrots, turnips for 6 to 8 minutes until slightly softened.
Add the meat and garlic to the vegetables in the pot and stir to combine. Brown the meat lightly, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes. Coat the meat and vegetables with the cumin and turmeric and season with salt and pepper. Stir and toast the spices for a minute until fragrant.
Stir in tomato paste and cook for another minute.
Add the reserved tomatoes and chickpeas, the preserved lemon, and the celery. Add the remaining spices: coriander seeds, celery seeds, fennel seed and cumin seeds. Top with the white chicken stock and water to cover about one-inch above the meat.
Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cook uncovered for 1 1/2 to 2 hours until the meat and vegetables are tender. Add additional water as needed to maintain a soupy consistency. Remove and discard the garlic. Remove from heat. Adjust seasonings.
Stir in the fresh herbs, preserved lemons, sliced celery and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Serve immediately with the additional herbs, lemon wedges, and crusty bread.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5