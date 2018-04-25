How to Make It

Step 1 In a large wide heavy-bottomed pot (like a large Dutch oven), heat the oil over medium-high heat (2 to 3 min) and sauté the onions, carrots, turnips for 6 to 8 minutes until slightly softened.

Step 2 Add the meat and garlic to the vegetables in the pot and stir to combine. Brown the meat lightly, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes. Coat the meat and vegetables with the cumin and turmeric and season with salt and pepper. Stir and toast the spices for a minute until fragrant.

Step 3 Stir in tomato paste and cook for another minute.

Step 4 Add the reserved tomatoes and chickpeas, the preserved lemon, and the celery. Add the remaining spices: coriander seeds, celery seeds, fennel seed and cumin seeds. Top with the white chicken stock and water to cover about one-inch above the meat.

Step 5 Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cook uncovered for 1 1/2 to 2 hours until the meat and vegetables are tender. Add additional water as needed to maintain a soupy consistency. Remove and discard the garlic. Remove from heat. Adjust seasonings.