Lamb Stew
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 10
Ludovic Lefebvre

Learn how to make Ludo Lefebvre's easy lamb stew. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

FOR THE CHICKPEAS:

  • 1/2 cup picked over dry chickpeas, soaked and slowly cooked (or one 16-oz can of chickpeas)
  • Salt

FOR THE COOKED TOMATOES:

  • 7 whole small Roma tomatoes, peeled and roasted (or one 28-oz can of canned San Marzano tomatoes)
  • Salt

FOR THE SOUP:

  • 1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium red onions, peeled and cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 3 medium carrots, scrubbed, and cut into 1-inch half moon pieces
  • 4 small turnips, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 5 whole garlic cloves, peeled
  • Sea salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 3/4 pounds cooked leg of lamb, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 1/2 pounds lamb flank, trimmed of excess fat and cubed
  • 3/4 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1/2 tablespoon ground turmeric
  • Pinch habanero chile powder or cayenne powder, or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 3 small whole preserved lemons, seeded and chopped
  • 1 stalks of celery, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1/2 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1/2 tablespoon celery seeds
  • 1/2 tablespoon fennel seeds
  • 1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds
  • 1 1/2 quarts white chicken stock or low sodium chicken broth

SERVE WITH:

  • 1 cup mixed fresh cilantro, mint, and parsley leaves (picked) plus more for serving
  • 1 stalks celery, sliced thin
  • 1 small preserved lemon, seeded and chopped
  • 1 large lemon, juiced
  • 1 large lemons cut into wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large wide heavy-bottomed pot (like a large Dutch oven), heat the oil over medium-high heat (2 to 3 min) and sauté the onions, carrots, turnips for 6 to 8 minutes until slightly softened.

Step 2    

Add the meat and garlic to the vegetables in the pot and stir to combine. Brown the meat lightly, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes. Coat the meat and vegetables with the cumin and turmeric and season with salt and pepper. Stir and toast the spices for a minute until fragrant.

Step 3    

Stir in tomato paste and cook for another minute.

Step 4    

Add the reserved tomatoes and chickpeas, the preserved lemon, and the celery. Add the remaining spices: coriander seeds, celery seeds, fennel seed and cumin seeds. Top with the white chicken stock and water to cover about one-inch above the meat.

Step 5    

Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cook uncovered for 1 1/2 to 2 hours until the meat and vegetables are tender. Add additional water as needed to maintain a soupy consistency. Remove and discard the garlic. Remove from heat. Adjust seasonings.

Step 6    

Stir in the fresh herbs, preserved lemons, sliced celery and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Serve immediately with the additional herbs, lemon wedges, and crusty bread.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up