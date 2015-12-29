Lamb Shoulder Steaks with Ratatouille

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, garlic and bay leaf, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the eggplant and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes with their juices and the oregano and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the juices thicken, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in another large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Season the lamb shoulder steaks with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, turning once, until nicely browned, 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer the steaks to plates. Discard the fat from the skillet.