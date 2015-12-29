Lamb Shoulder Steaks with Ratatouille
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Alexandra Guarnaschelli

"This is a snapshot of the flavors of southern France," says Alex Guarnaschelli, chef at Butter in New York City. She sears lamb steaks to serve alongside a silky ratatouille made with two time-saving ingredients: canned tomatoes and jarred piquillo peppers. Any leftover ratatouille is terrific with eggs for breakfast. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, halved and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 eggplant, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • One 14-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes with their juices, crushed by hand
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • Four 10-ounce lamb shoulder steaks, about 3/4 inch thick
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 6 jarred piquillo peppers, diced
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, garlic and bay leaf, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the eggplant and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook until just tender, about  3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes with their juices and the oregano and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer  until the juices thicken, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in another large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Season the lamb shoulder steaks with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, turning once, until nicely browned, 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer the steaks to plates. Discard the fat from the skillet.

Step 3    

Set the skillet over low heat, add the vinegar and cook, scraping  up the browned bits on the bottom, until nearly evaporated, about  30 seconds. Stir in 1/4 cup of the ratatouille, then return this mixture  to the remaining ratatouille. Discard the bay leaf. Stir in the piquillo peppers and cheese and season with salt and pepper. Mound the ratatouille on the lamb steaks and serve.

Make Ahead

The ratatouille can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated overnight.

