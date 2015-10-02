Lamb Meatballs with Yogurt Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Phoebe Lapine
March 2015

For these Middle Eastern inspired meatballs, try substituting regular bread-crumbs with gluten-free oats. The result is great, firm meatballs with the added health benefits of extra fiber. Slideshow: More Meatball Recipes

Ingredients

Meatballs

  • 1 1/4 pound ground lamb (80 percent lean)
  • 1 extra large egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon harissa
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 large shallot, minced
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 cup gluten-free oats

Yogurt Sauce

  • 7 ounces Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon lemon
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine the lamb, egg, harissa, parsley, garlic, shallot, salt and cumin.

Step 2    

In a small food processor, pulse the oats until coarsely ground. Add to the bowl. With clean hands, mix the lamb with the other ingredients until loosely combined. Avoid overly breaking up the meat. Form the mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls (an ice cream scoop works well for portioning) and roll in your hands until round and smooth. Arrange the balls on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake in the oven until cooked through and beginning to brown on the bottom, about 25 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small mixing bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the yogurt sauce.

Step 4    

Serve the meatballs warm or at room temperature alongside the yogurt sauce.

