Lamb Leg Steak With Pistachio Gremolata And Marsala Onions

At Tavernetta in Denver, Colorado, chef Ian Wortham’s tender and smoky grilled lamb steak—topped with a lemony pistachio gremolata, Cipollini onions caramelized in Marsala wine, and a garlicky caper dressing—is a stunning, mostly make-ahead main course. Wortham uses a cross-cut slice of leg, which he tenderizes with a Jaccard, a sharp-toothed butcher’s tool. (We love the easy-to-clean Bladed Meat Tenderizer from OXO, $20, amazon.com). Tender, but with the richness and flavor of a working muscle, Wortham says a lamb steak is one of the best cuts to cook in the summer, but he advises, “Be sure to thoroughly tenderize the steak, which will take four to five passes.”