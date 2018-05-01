Lamb Kofta 

Combine lamb, mint, molasses, paprika, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper in a large bowl; mix well. Using clean hands, shape lamb mixture into 8 (1-inch-thick) oval patties. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Whisk together yogurt, tahini, lemon juice, and sumac in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper, and garnish with sumac.

Step 3

Preheat a grill to medium (350°F to 450°F), or heat a grill pan over medium; brush grate with oil. Thread 2 patties onto each skewer; season lightly with salt. Grill, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and slightly pink in center, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to platter. Serve with pita, mint, lemon wedges, and yogurt sauce.