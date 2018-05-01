Lamb Kofta 

Traditional kofta hug the metal skewers in oblong ovals for stability and greater contact with the grill. Metal skewers work best here—they conduct heat, which helps them cook evenly. Mint, paprika, and tart pomegranate molasses match the stronger flavor of ground lamb.
How to Make It
Combine lamb, mint, molasses, paprika, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper in a large bowl; mix well. Using clean hands, shape lamb mixture into 8 (1-inch-thick) oval patties. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.
Whisk together yogurt, tahini, lemon juice, and sumac in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper, and garnish with sumac.
Preheat a grill to medium (350°F to 450°F), or heat a grill pan over medium; brush grate with oil. Thread 2 patties onto each skewer; season lightly with salt. Grill, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and slightly pink in center, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to platter. Serve with pita, mint, lemon wedges, and yogurt sauce.
