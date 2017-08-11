Lamb Kebab and Bean Stew

Chef Ludo Lefebvre applies a rustic French accent to chargrilled lamb. He wakes up the rich pieces of boneless meat with a marinade infused with fresh mint and tons of garlic, then packs it onto a spit, shaping it into a large roast. For serving, the smoky layered meat gets thinly sliced—as for a gyro sandwich—and it’s served with creamy beans, drizzled with nutty brown butter. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes
How to Make It
Make the bean stew In 3 medium saucepans, cover the cannellini beans, chickpeas and black-eye peas with 2 inches of water. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderately low heat until almost tender, 1 to 2 hours, depending on the age of the beans; drain. In a large saucepan, combine all the beans with the stock and season with salt and pepper. Cook until the beans are saucy and tender but still hold their shape. Season again with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, cook the lamb kebabs In a large bowl, combine the mint with the garlic, 1/4 cup of olive oil, the sugar, salt and white pepper. Add the lamb and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Remove the spit from the rotisserie attachment and heat the grill. Scrape the marinade off the lamb and skewer the meat on the spit, shaping it into 1 large roast. Reattach the spit to the motor. Grill the lamb over high heat, brushing occasionally with olive oil, for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderate and grill, brushing occasionally with olive oil, for 30 minutes. Transfer the spit to a carving board and let the meat rest for 10 minutes.
In a small saucepan, cook the butter over moderate heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until the milk solids begin to brown and the butter smells nutty, about 4 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Push the meat off the spit and thinly slice against the grain. Scrape the beans into a bowl or onto a platter. Drizzle with the brown butter and garnish with chives and lemon. Serve with the lamb.
Make Ahead
