Lamb Kebab and Bean Stew

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the bean stew In 3 medium saucepans, cover the cannellini beans, chickpeas and black-eye peas with 2 inches of water. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderately low heat until almost tender, 1 to 2 hours, depending on the age of the beans; drain. In a large saucepan, combine all the beans with the stock and season with salt and pepper. Cook until the beans are saucy and tender but still hold their shape. Season again with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Meanwhile, cook the lamb kebabs In a large bowl, combine the mint with the garlic, 1/4 cup of olive oil, the sugar, salt and white pepper. Add the lamb and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Step 3 Remove the spit from the rotisserie attachment and heat the grill. Scrape the marinade off the lamb and skewer the meat on the spit, shaping it into 1 large roast. Reattach the spit to the motor. Grill the lamb over high heat, brushing occasionally with olive oil, for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderate and grill, brushing occasionally with olive oil, for 30 minutes. Transfer the spit to a carving board and let the meat rest for 10 minutes.