Lamb Gyro Dumplings with Tzatziki
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Makes 30
Mike Sheerin
July 2015

In his superdelicious mash-up of cuisines, Chicago chef Mike Sheerin packs a flavorful Greek gyro–inspired lamb filling into dumplings, steams them and serves them with tzatziki. Slideshow: How to Make Dumplings

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 English cucumber, grated on a box grater and squeezed dry
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped dill, plus more for garnish
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound ground lamb
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried mint
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 30 small round gyoza wrappers

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the yogurt with the cucumber, lemon zest, lemon juice, the 1 tablespoon of chopped dill and the cayenne. Season the tzatziki with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the lamb with the oil, onion powder, garlic powder, mint, oregano, garlic, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper and mix well.

Step 3    

On a work surface, brush the rims of 5 gyoza wrappers with water and spoon 1 tablespoon of the filling into the center of each. Fold the wrappers over to form half-moons. Seal the edges, pressing out any air, and crimp decoratively. Transfer the dumplings to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet; keep them covered with a moist paper towel. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

Step 4    

Fill a wok or large skillet with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Working in batches, arrange the dumplings in a double-tiered bamboo steamer lined with parchment paper. Set the steamer over the boiling water, cover and steam the dumplings until the filling is cooked through and firm, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the dumplings to a platter and garnish with chopped dill. Serve with the tzatziki.

Make Ahead

The uncooked dumplings can be frozen on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer, then transferred to an airtight container and frozen for up to 1 month.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these dumplings with a hoppy, slightly tangy Belgian pale ale.

