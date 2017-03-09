Lamb Fillets with Favas and Spring Vegetables

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan of boiling water, blanch the fava beans until barely tender, about 2 minutes; reserve 1 cup of the cooking water. Drain and cool under cold running water, then peel the beans. Set aside 1/3 cup for garnish. Transfer the remaining beans to a food processor. Add 1/2 cup of the reserved cooking water and puree until smooth, adding more water as necessary to reach a smooth consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Scrape the fava puree into a small bowl and keep warm.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. Season the lamb with salt and pepper. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat the olive oil with 1 tablespoon of butter. Add the lamb and cook, turning once, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook the lamb for about 5 minutes longer, until a thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125° for medium-rare. Transfer the lamb to a work surface and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter until the foam subsides. Add the carrots and chicken stock and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the carrots begin to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the peas and cook until just warmed through, about 3 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat, stir in the chopped mint and season with salt and pepper. Spoon any lamb juices from the skillet into the peas.