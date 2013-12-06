Lamb Chops with Hot Fennel-Coriander Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Ehrlich
April 2002

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coarsely ground coriander
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground fennel seeds
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • One trimmed 8-bone rack of lamb, cut into 4 double chops
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 medium fennel bulb, cored and very thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, slivered
  • 1 head escarole (about 1 pound), leaves torn
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or heat a grill pan over moderately high heat. In a saucepan, toast the ground coriander and fennel seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in 1/4 cup of the olive oil and cook until the oil is warm. Stir in the vinegar and honey, season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 2    

Season the chops with salt and pepper. Grill the chops, turning once, until nicely browned, about 8 minutes for medium-rare meat; keep warm.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, melt the butter in the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the sliced fennel and cook over moderate heat until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the escarole and cook just until wilted, about 4 minutes. Stir in the cilantro and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Spoon the vegetables onto a platter; top with the chops. Spoon the warm vinaigrette over the chops and serve.

