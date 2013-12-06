Lamb Chops with Hot Fennel-Coriander Vinaigrette

How to Make It
Light a grill or heat a grill pan over moderately high heat. In a saucepan, toast the ground coriander and fennel seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in 1/4 cup of the olive oil and cook until the oil is warm. Stir in the vinegar and honey, season with salt and pepper and keep warm.
Season the chops with salt and pepper. Grill the chops, turning once, until nicely browned, about 8 minutes for medium-rare meat; keep warm.
In a large skillet, melt the butter in the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the sliced fennel and cook over moderate heat until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the escarole and cook just until wilted, about 4 minutes. Stir in the cilantro and season with salt and pepper.
Spoon the vegetables onto a platter; top with the chops. Spoon the warm vinaigrette over the chops and serve.
