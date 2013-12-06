Lamb Chops with Hot Fennel-Coriander Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill or heat a grill pan over moderately high heat. In a saucepan, toast the ground coriander and fennel seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in 1/4 cup of the olive oil and cook until the oil is warm. Stir in the vinegar and honey, season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 2 Season the chops with salt and pepper. Grill the chops, turning once, until nicely browned, about 8 minutes for medium-rare meat; keep warm.

Step 3 In a large skillet, melt the butter in the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the sliced fennel and cook over moderate heat until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the escarole and cook just until wilted, about 4 minutes. Stir in the cilantro and season with salt and pepper.