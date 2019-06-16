Lamb Chops with Mango Honey

Heat a medium skillet over medium-high; add green peppercorns, coriander, and anise. Cook, stirring often, until toasted and aromatic, about 1 minute. Stir in mango nectar, and cook, without stirring, until liquid is reduced by half, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Stir in honey, and set aside. (Do not refrigerate.)

Step 3

Preheat a gas grill to very high (500°F and up) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Remove lamb from marinade; discard marinade. Place lamb on oiled grates over lit side of grill. Grill, covered, turning often, until seared on all sides, about 6 minutes. Transfer lamb to unlit side of grill, fat side up. Grill, covered, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 130°F, about 25 minutes. Using rosemary as a brush, glaze lamb with mango honey. Transfer lamb to lit side of grill, and grill, turning often, to create a lightly charred crust, about 1 minute per side. Transfer lamb to a cutting board, and let rest 10 minutes. Cut between ribs into individual chops. Transfer chops to a platter, and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve with remaining mango honey.