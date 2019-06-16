Lamb Chops with Mango Honey
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Gerard Craft
July 2019

A rack of lamb benefits from a long marination; go overnight if you can for the deepest flavor. Be sure to finish with a sprinkling of flaky sea salt and plenty of mango honey.

Ingredients

  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
  • 1/2 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped (about 4 teaspoons)
  • 1 (2 1/2-pound) rack of lamb
  • 3/4 teaspoon green peppercorns
  • 3/4 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 3/4 teaspoon anise seeds
  • 1 cup mango nectar
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 4 rosemary sprigs, tied together with butcher’s twine
  • Flaky sea salt, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together scallions, soy sauce, ginger, lime juice, and jalapeño in a large ziplock plastic freezer bag. Add lamb to bag, and seal, squeezing out as much air as possible. Refrigerate lamb 6 hours or up to overnight.

Step 2    

Heat a medium skillet over medium-high; add green peppercorns, coriander, and anise. Cook, stirring often, until toasted and aromatic, about 1 minute. Stir in mango nectar, and cook, without stirring, until liquid is reduced by half, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat, and pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Stir in honey, and set aside. (Do not refrigerate.)

Step 3    

Preheat a gas grill to very high (500°F and up) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Remove lamb from marinade; discard marinade. Place lamb on oiled grates over lit side of grill. Grill, covered, turning often, until seared on all sides, about 6 minutes. Transfer lamb to unlit side of grill, fat side up. Grill, covered, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 130°F, about 25 minutes. Using rosemary as a brush, glaze lamb with mango honey. Transfer lamb to lit side of grill, and grill, turning often, to create a lightly charred crust, about 1 minute per side. Transfer lamb to a cutting board, and let rest 10 minutes. Cut between ribs into individual chops. Transfer chops to a platter, and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve with remaining mango honey.

Suggested Pairing

Smoky California Syrah.

